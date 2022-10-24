Here’s Our Rant About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) went up by 9.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE :HBM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.90.

HBM currently public float of 261.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBM was 1.35M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.15% and a quarterly performance of 19.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for HBM stocks with a simple moving average of -30.42% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -44.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.