EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.20. The company’s stock price has collected 11.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE :EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOG is at 1.51.

EOG currently public float of 583.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOG was 3.53M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stocks went up by 11.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.07% and a quarterly performance of 29.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for EOG Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.19% for EOG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $147 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EOG, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

EOG Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.63. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw 57.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Boedeker Kenneth W., who sale 1,006 shares at the price of $142.32 back on Jun 03. After this action, Boedeker Kenneth W. now owns 16,880 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $143,174 using the latest closing price.

Janssen Ann D., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of EOG Resources Inc., sale 1,905 shares at $140.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Janssen Ann D. is holding 66,980 shares at $267,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 15.10 for asset returns.