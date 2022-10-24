Enviva Inc. (EVA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) went up by 6.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.06. The company’s stock price has collected 12.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that Enviva Stock Tumbled. Jeff Ubben and Insiders Bought Up Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Enviva Inc. (NYSE :EVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVA is at 1.16.

The average price from analysts is $73.50, which is $20.34 above the current price. EVA currently public float of 36.06M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVA was 545.81K shares.

EVA’s Market Performance

EVA stocks went up by 12.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.53% and a quarterly performance of -16.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Enviva Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.18% for EVA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVA reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for EVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

EVA Trading at -18.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.42. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $50.24 back on Oct 20. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 5,513,742 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $1,256,125 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Enviva Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $50.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 5,488,742 shares at $3,798,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.09 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc. stands at -11.72. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.