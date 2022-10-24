Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Have Solar Stocks Come Too Far Too Fast? Enphase Has, Says Guggenheim.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 177.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.44.

ENPH currently public float of 132.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.79M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 5.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.15% and a quarterly performance of 15.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.29% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $292. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENPH, setting the target price at $281 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.81. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 36,083 shares at the price of $296.52 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,095,133 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $10,699,271 using the latest closing price.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 82,835 shares at $301.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan is holding 1,131,216 shares at $24,934,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.