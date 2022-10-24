CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.70.

CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 5.11M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.12% and a quarterly performance of -1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.30% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $120 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CVS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

CVS Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.64. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Lotvin Alan, who sale 22,541 shares at the price of $104.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lotvin Alan now owns 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $2,344,264 using the latest closing price.

Finke Daniel P, the EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits of CVS Health Corporation, sale 9,546 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Finke Daniel P is holding 32,150 shares at $954,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.71. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.