Buy or Sell Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went down by -7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.56, which is $32.23 above the current price. SGRY currently public float of 39.33M and currently shorts hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 494.65K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly performance of -35.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Surgery Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.97% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of -39.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SGRY, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.99. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw -54.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Brocklehurst Laura L., who sale 162 shares at the price of $29.65 back on Aug 30. After this action, Brocklehurst Laura L. now owns 45,762 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $4,803 using the latest closing price.

Doherty David T, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 171 shares at $29.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Doherty David T is holding 58,579 shares at $5,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.