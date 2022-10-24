Buy or Sell Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 2.12.

SLI currently public float of 157.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 842.69K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.37% and a quarterly performance of -35.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Standard Lithium Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.69% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.63% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -30.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw -64.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -24.70 for asset returns.