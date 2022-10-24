Buy or Sell CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is at 0.35.

CVBF currently public float of 132.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVBF was 620.26K shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.73% and a quarterly performance of 0.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for CVBF stocks with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVBF reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CVBF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVBF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

CVBF Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Kan Anna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $24.20 back on May 23. After this action, Kan Anna now owns 24,975 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $169,400 using the latest closing price.

Leslie Kristina M, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., sale 6,400 shares at $23.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Leslie Kristina M is holding 21,889 shares at $150,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.