Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 11.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 40.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00. AEHR currently public float of 25.13M and currently shorts hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.61M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 40.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.11% and a quarterly performance of 93.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.58% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 77.19% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 32.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +44.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +35.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.78. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SLAYEN HOWARD T, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 20. After this action, SLAYEN HOWARD T now owns 169,924 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $360,081 using the latest closing price.

DANESH FARIBA, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 2,325 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that DANESH FARIBA is holding 9,995 shares at $46,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.