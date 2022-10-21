We Analyzed the Future Direction of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT), Here is What We Found

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) went up by 24.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.05. The company’s stock price has collected 35.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KPLT) Right Now?

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.44 x from its present earnings ratio.

KPLT currently public float of 55.31M and currently shorts hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPLT was 471.88K shares.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT stocks went up by 35.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.77% and a quarterly performance of -13.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for Katapult Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.08% for KPLT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPLT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KPLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KPLT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPLT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KPLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

KPLT Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT rose by +35.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9115. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -67.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Sun Fangqui, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Jun 09. After this action, Sun Fangqui now owns 979,438 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Sun Fangqui, the Chief of Decision Science of Katapult Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Sun Fangqui is holding 984,438 shares at $8,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.