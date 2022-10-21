Wall Street Praises Equifax Inc. (EFX) After Recent Earnings Report

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $300.11. The company’s stock price has collected -8.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE :EFX) Right Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.48.

EFX currently public float of 121.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFX was 696.93K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX stocks went down by -8.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.97% and a quarterly performance of -25.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Equifax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.41% for EFX stocks with a simple moving average of -27.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $161 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EFX, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

EFX Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.48. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw -48.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Begor Mark W, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $204.74 back on Apr 27. After this action, Begor Mark W now owns 43,692 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $3,071,052 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sid, the President – USIS of Equifax Inc., sale 19,222 shares at $215.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Singh Sid is holding 21,200 shares at $4,150,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 6.70 for asset returns.