Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :VOD) Right Now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOD is at 0.77.

VOD currently public float of 2.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOD was 5.96M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.63% and a quarterly performance of -27.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.71% for VOD stocks with a simple moving average of -27.01% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw -24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.