The Chart for Ford Motor Company (F) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.38.

F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 69.81M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.81% and a quarterly performance of -8.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -22.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to F, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

F Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who sale 25,892 shares at the price of $12.41 back on May 24. After this action, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar now owns 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $321,340 using the latest closing price.

FORD MOTOR CO, the 10% Owner of Ford Motor Company, sale 7,000,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that FORD MOTOR CO is holding 86,947,494 shares at $188,165,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.