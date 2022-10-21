Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) went down by -11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 1.41.

The average price from analysts is $64.15, which is $8.04 above the current price. TCBI currently public float of 49.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBI was 444.20K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI stocks went down by -12.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.89% and a quarterly performance of -1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.36% for TCBI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TCBI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

TCBI Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.54. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $61.61 back on Aug 25. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 157,100 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $6,161 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $64.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 157,000 shares at $708,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +25.05. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.