Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.41.

SFM currently public float of 106.82M and currently shorts hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.51M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of -4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.75% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

SFM Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.62. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw -11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Neal John Scott, who sale 2,565 shares at the price of $29.94 back on Aug 11. After this action, Neal John Scott now owns 40,544 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $76,796 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dan J, the Chief Store Operations Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 59,607 shares at $30.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Sanders Dan J is holding 9,787 shares at $1,803,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.50 for asset returns.