Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 306.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.13.

UEC currently public float of 339.49M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 10.02M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.64% and a quarterly performance of 23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.59% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

The total capital return value is set at -14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.51. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 6.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.