Polished.com Inc. (POL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) went up by 7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected 8.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc. (AMEX :POL) Right Now?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.81 x from its present earnings ratio.

POL currently public float of 101.33M and currently shorts hold a 11.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POL was 1.23M shares.

POL’s Market Performance

POL stocks went up by 8.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.82% and a quarterly performance of -52.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Polished.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.40% for POL stocks with a simple moving average of -59.93% for the last 200 days.

POL Trading at -21.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.91%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5307. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.