Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s stock price has collected 17.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 182.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYA is at 0.00.

PAYA currently public float of 86.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 415.48K shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went up by 17.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Paya Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.24% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAYA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

PAYA Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +25.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA rose by +17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.