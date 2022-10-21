Is Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) a Keeper?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went down by -10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s stock price has collected -13.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

CRKN currently public float of 6.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 2.74M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went down by -13.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.80% and a quarterly performance of -69.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.27% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -79.72% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -38.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.49%, as shares sank -35.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2771. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -93.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -213.10 for asset returns.