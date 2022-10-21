Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -7.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 4.72M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went down by -7.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -89.50% and a quarterly performance of -86.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.07% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -57.30% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -75.71% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -83.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares sank -89.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3168. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.