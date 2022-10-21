Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went up by 11.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price has collected -65.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alfi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.54. ALF currently public float of 8.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 408.69K shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

ALF stocks went down by -65.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -73.91% and a quarterly performance of -77.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 133.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.78% for Alfi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.16% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of -79.26% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at -72.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 133.88%, as shares sank -72.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF fell by -65.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7479. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw -87.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68718.06 for the present operating margin

-4449.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alfi Inc. stands at -71583.00. Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -230.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.