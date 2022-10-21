Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went up by 12.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.59. The company’s stock price has collected -51.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cosmos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

COSM currently public float of 18.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 2.67M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went down by -51.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.56% and a quarterly performance of -77.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.51% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.45% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -93.71% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -68.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.28%, as shares sank -66.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -51.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1722. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -97.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -722.70, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.