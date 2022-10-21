Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE :BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 0.86.

BBD currently public float of 5.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBD was 28.32M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of 26.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.67% for BBD stocks with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

BBD Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.