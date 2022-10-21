Here’s Our Rant About WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MAPS) Right Now?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.42 x from its present earnings ratio.

MAPS currently public float of 72.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAPS was 1.24M shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly performance of -45.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for WM Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for MAPS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3.20 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

MAPS Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8140. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -68.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Camire Brian, who sale 12,250 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Aug 23. After this action, Camire Brian now owns 200,681 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $32,478 using the latest closing price.

Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose, the Chief Operating Officer of WM Technology Inc., sale 28,174 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose is holding 383,602 shares at $74,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Equity return is now at value 72.90, with 13.90 for asset returns.