FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) went up by 30.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ :FNGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNGR is at 0.36.

FNGR currently public float of 23.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNGR was 3.41M shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FNGR stocks went down by -11.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1013.24% and a quarterly performance of 508.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.18% for FingerMotion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.41% for FNGR stocks with a simple moving average of 200.69% for the last 200 days.

FNGR Trading at 192.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.55%, as shares surge +1,120.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +600.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR fell by -11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Shen Martin Chung-Wen, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Shen Martin Chung-Wen now owns 705,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $9,708 using the latest closing price.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the CEO of FingerMotion Inc., purchase 194 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Shen Martin Chung-Wen is holding 700,194 shares at $392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -21.23 for the present operating margin
  • +12.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -21.56. Equity return is now at value -111.10, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

