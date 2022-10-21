Home  »  Trending   »  FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Just Got Our Attenti...

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Just Got Our Attention

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected 59.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.81.

The average price from analysts is $2.00. FNHC currently public float of 14.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 7.03M shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went up by 59.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.91% and a quarterly performance of 53.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 57.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 44.39% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.52% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -21.14% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at 64.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 44.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 57.07%, as shares surge +88.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC rose by +59.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3410. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -60.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -37.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -41.99. Equity return is now at value -210.00, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

