Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 11.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for American Rebel Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $1.21 above the current price. AREB currently public float of 4.66M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 880.75K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 11.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.48% and a quarterly performance of -70.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.47% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.27% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -81.46% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -40.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.58%, as shares sank -25.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3292. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -94.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.