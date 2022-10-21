Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 201.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.95.

CCJ currently public float of 397.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 7.28M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.48% and a quarterly performance of 2.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.54% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.