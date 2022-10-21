Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected -7.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.00. BRQS currently public float of 17.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 2.36M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went down by -7.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.07% and a quarterly performance of -59.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.25% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.76% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -76.62% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6721. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -89.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.