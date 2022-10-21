Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) went up by 57.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock price has collected 71.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASTI is at 1.87.

The average price from analysts is $300000000.00. ASTI currently public float of 16.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTI was 27.81K shares.

ASTI’s Market Performance

ASTI stocks went up by 71.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.66% and a quarterly performance of -6.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.44% for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.30% for ASTI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.97% for the last 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.44%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI rose by +71.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. saw -59.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Equity return is now at value 904.20, with -116.40 for asset returns.