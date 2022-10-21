A Lesson to Learn: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) went up by 73.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s stock price has collected 19.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30. CYTO currently public float of 13.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTO was 271.18K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stocks went up by 19.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.77% and a quarterly performance of -22.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.57% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 98.85% for CYTO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.21% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at 61.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares surge +133.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +118.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3037. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -81.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. Equity return is now at value -128.70, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.