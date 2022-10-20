Why Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went up by 21.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.00. The company’s stock price has collected -42.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QNGY currently public float of 4.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 172.94K shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went down by -42.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -71.21% and a quarterly performance of -81.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.31% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.65% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -96.46% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -69.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares sank -63.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY fell by -13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0718. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -99.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.