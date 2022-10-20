We Analyzed the Future Direction of Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Here is What We Found

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.41. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE :RY) Right Now?
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RY is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Royal Bank of Canada declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $105.73, which is $14.4 above the current price. RY currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RY was 769.40K shares.
RY’s Market Performance
RY stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.92% and a quarterly performance of -7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Royal Bank of Canada. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for RY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.36% for the last 200 days.
RY Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.81% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.94. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for RY
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +34.31 for the present operating margin
The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +28.32. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.