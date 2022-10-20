Home  »  Business   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of KLX Energy Ser...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), Here is What We Found

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went up by 19.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.36. The company’s stock price has collected 25.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLXE is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$2.25 below the current price. KLXE currently public float of 10.39M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 223.22K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went up by 25.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.14% and a quarterly performance of 183.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.42% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of 102.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at 60.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +96.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +25.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 295.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who sale 4,430 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Mar 24. After this action, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR now owns 0 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $31,985 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, the Director of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 18,891 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR is holding 4,430 shares at $132,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.01 for the present operating margin
  • -1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -21.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

