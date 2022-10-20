We Analyzed the Future Direction of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), Here is What We Found

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went up by 19.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.36. The company’s stock price has collected 25.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLXE is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$2.25 below the current price. KLXE currently public float of 10.39M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 223.22K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went up by 25.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.14% and a quarterly performance of 183.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.42% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of 102.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at 60.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +96.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +25.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 295.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who sale 4,430 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Mar 24. After this action, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR now owns 0 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $31,985 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, the Director of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 18,891 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR is holding 4,430 shares at $132,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.01 for the present operating margin

-1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -21.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.