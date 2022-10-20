We Analyzed the Future Direction of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI), Here is What We Found

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.04. The company’s stock price has collected 6.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE :CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIVI is at 1.72.

CIVI currently public float of 84.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIVI was 786.94K shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI stocks went up by 6.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 32.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Civitas Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.44% for CIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $77 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIVI reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CIVI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CIVI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

CIVI Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.08. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Garbiso Sandra, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Garbiso Sandra now owns 27,998 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $123,500 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc., purchase 3,556 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 22,699 shares at $234,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 13.20 for asset returns.