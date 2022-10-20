We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Here is What We Found

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/22 that Ciena Stock Has ‘More Risk to the Downside,’ J.P. Morgan Says

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.88, which is $16.71 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 146.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.60M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.11% and a quarterly performance of -17.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $46 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -46.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 3,542 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Oct 17. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 390,582 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $143,242 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the Sr. VP, General Counsel of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 235,110 shares at $141,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.