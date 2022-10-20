Wall Street Praises Repligen Corporation (RGEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) went down by -13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.98. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ :RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Repligen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RGEN currently public float of 55.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGEN was 553.73K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.46% and a quarterly performance of -11.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.69% for RGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $213 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $330. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGEN, setting the target price at $241 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.42. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -32.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from DAWES KAREN A, who sale 775 shares at the price of $227.17 back on Sep 09. After this action, DAWES KAREN A now owns 76,401 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $176,057 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 26,402 shares at $224.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Hunt Anthony is holding 178,265 shares at $5,933,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.