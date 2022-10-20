Wall Street Praises Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) After Recent Earnings Report

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went down by -2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.37. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.04.

RJF currently public float of 194.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 983.41K shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.75% and a quarterly performance of 3.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RJF, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

RJF Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.23. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Bunn James E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $106.75 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bunn James E now owns 21,096 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $427,004 using the latest closing price.

Bunn James E, the Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $100.21 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Bunn James E is holding 25,096 shares at $601,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.