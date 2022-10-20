Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 23.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $200.00. TOPS currently public float of 2.79M and currently shorts hold a 24.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 2.25M shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.22% and a quarterly performance of -22.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.69% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.95% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -56.21% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.45%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -67.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.