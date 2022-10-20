The Chart for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went down by -14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -18.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $0.85 above the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 1.77M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went down by -18.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.99% and a quarterly performance of -52.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.74% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -45.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at -35.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -18.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1615. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -53.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.