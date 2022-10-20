The Chart for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $881.12. The company’s stock price has collected 6.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.34.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
ASML currently public float of 399.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.11M shares.
ASML’s Market Performance
ASML stocks went up by 6.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.21% and a quarterly performance of -21.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.68% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of -25.12% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ASML
Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $590. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.
ASML Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.88% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $425.38. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -46.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for ASML
Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.