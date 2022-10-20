Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Just Got Our Attention

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Stanley Black & Decker Cuts About 1,000 Finance Jobs As Part of Cost-Savings Drive

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.28.

SWK currently public float of 146.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.91M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of -35.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of -40.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $79 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SWK, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

SWK Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.12. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw -60.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from MANNING ROBERT J, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $85.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, MANNING ROBERT J now owns 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $2,565,000 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $90.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Link Janet is holding 28,260 shares at $90,960 based on the most recent closing price.