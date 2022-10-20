Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ :CTLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLP is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cantaloupe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $8.76 above the current price. CTLP currently public float of 66.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLP was 256.68K shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

CTLP stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.76% and a quarterly performance of -46.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Cantaloupe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.42% for CTLP stocks with a simple moving average of -45.60% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at -32.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw -63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 4,679 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Jun 16. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 106,100 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $22,459 using the latest closing price.

Venkatesan Ravi, the Chief Operating Officer of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 10,500 shares at $4.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Venkatesan Ravi is holding 80,583 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.27 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.00. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.