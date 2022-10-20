Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s stock price has collected -10.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Overstock Stock Falls on Earnings Miss and Customer Departures

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Overstock.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.80, which is $35.23 above the current price. OSTK currently public float of 45.21M and currently shorts hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 1.34M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went down by -10.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.28% and a quarterly performance of -19.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Overstock.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.22% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -34.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSTK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

OSTK Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $28.83 back on Aug 04. After this action, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III now owns 126,234 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $28,831 using the latest closing price.

Dalton Krista, the CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER of Overstock.com Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $29.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Dalton Krista is holding 5,370 shares at $58,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.