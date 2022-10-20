On Holding AG (ONON) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s stock price has collected -3.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

ONON currently public float of 140.95M and currently shorts hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 2.25M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went down by -3.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of -18.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.67% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of -27.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ONON, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

ONON Trading at -16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, On Holding AG saw -57.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.