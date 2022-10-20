Manning & Napier Inc. (MN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.91. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE :MN) Right Now?

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MN is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. MN currently public float of 16.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MN was 200.47K shares.

MN’s Market Performance

MN stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Manning & Napier Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.51% for MN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.74% for the last 200 days.

MN Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MN rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, Manning & Napier Inc. saw 54.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

+91.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manning & Napier Inc. stands at +17.12. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.