Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went down by -6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.86. The company’s stock price has collected -13.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 3.46.

LPI currently public float of 15.99M and currently shorts hold a 13.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 741.17K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went down by -13.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of -20.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Laredo Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.61% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $83 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Buy” to LPI, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

LPI Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.30. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $66.85 back on Oct 03. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 110,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $250,687 using the latest closing price.

PIGOTT M. JASON, the President & CEO of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $69.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that PIGOTT M. JASON is holding 114,407 shares at $262,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Equity return is now at value 114.90, with 20.30 for asset returns.