Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.24.

ERF currently public float of 227.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.79M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.23% and a quarterly performance of 25.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 21.04% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.