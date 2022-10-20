Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $308.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.43.

ALB currently public float of 116.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.34M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of 13.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.16% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $270 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.21. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from NARWOLD KAREN G, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $270.75 back on Oct 03. After this action, NARWOLD KAREN G now owns 13,694 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $609,188 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 2,250 shares at $268.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 15,944 shares at $605,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.