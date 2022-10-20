J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.12.

JBHT currently public float of 82.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 744.14K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of -2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.43% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to JBHT, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

JBHT Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.11. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who purchase 210 shares at the price of $167.75 back on Sep 07. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 611 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $35,227 using the latest closing price.

Field Darren P., the EVP Intermodal of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $179.85 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Field Darren P. is holding 9,058 shares at $395,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 13.60 for asset returns.